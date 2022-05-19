The Bendigo Theatre Company has expanded its committee following its annual general meeting on Wednesday night.
The committee will now consist of 13 positions with nine general committee positions combining with the executive positions of president, vice president, secretary and treasurer.
Other changes from BTC's AGM saw Vern Wall move from vice president to be selected as president after current president Bevan Madden chose to step down from the position.
Mr Wall said the decision to expand the committee was related to the company's growth and the work that comes with it.
"Part of reason behind (the expansion), which I spoke in favour of, was that the company has gone through quite few changes and now the work we are engaged in is quite considerable," he said.
"We now have a youth arm of our company - Tribe Youth Theatre - and having their musicals, plays and workshops as well as what the senior part of the company is doing means there is an extensive workload.
"The decision to expand the committee was supported strongly.
"We didn't get the full complement of 13 positions with 12 being filled. There is still one position there and a possibility to second somebody to that position and have them on in advisory capacity."
Mr Wall has previously served as BTC president and is a life member of the company.
He said he planned on serving a short term as the company worked to plan for coming years.
"I am not looking at a long-term presidency," he said. "It was felt it would be unwise and difficult for someone new coming on committee to step straight into an executive position.
"We are going through a period of succession planning. In that time we will look at planning for who can take the responsibility of guiding the company for the next five or 10 years."
Mr Wall said his aim would be to continue the development BTC has experienced.
"We want to make sure we don't start to suffer from a lack of development," he said.
"The company has really gone ahead in leaps and bounds. We want that to continue and that's my reason for doing it. To see the continued good development."
BTC's committee now consists of Mr Wall as president with Keva Lloyd as vice president. Maureen Fleiner and Jenni Clohesy are treasurer and secretary respectively.
The general committee now consists of existing members Conor Cunningham, Stania Tresize and Colin Brown with newcomers Steve Tinker, Jerry Steen, Grant Finlay, Thomas Moore and Sam Lempio-Franklin joining them.
Outgoing commitee members include Mr Madden, Sian Fowler, Kelsey Oberin and Barb Billings.
"To the people no longer continuing with the committee, we thank them," Mr Wall said.
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
