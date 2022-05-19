Victoria's minister for regional development has met with the Central Victoria Goldfields World Heritage Bid to discuss how the Commonwealth Games could help the bid.
Mary-Anne Thomas met with the partnership of 13 local councils to discuss the benefits of the games for strengthening promotion of the region.
Central Victorian Goldfields World Heritage Bid co-patron John Brumby said the evidence showed our region featured the best preserved and represented gold rush history in the world.
"If this bid succeeds, and it needs State Government support to succeed, it will unquestionably lead to significant increases in tourists from across the world wanting to experience our story of the goldrush era," he said.
"It will lead to investment in accommodation and other tourism facilities and will bring more jobs to the region. I think it's a perfect fit for the 2026 Commonwealth Games."
The Central Victorian Goldfields World Heritage Bid has involved the partnership of 13 councils led by the cities of Ballarat and Greater Bendigo and the Victorian Goldfields Tourism Executive.
It was formed to share the history of the goldfields with an international audience.
The bid partnership is optimistic the state government will initiative with $500,000 in funding through Regional Development Victoria's $10 million Investment Fast-Track Fund.
Funding would help the development of a master plan.
The Central Victoria Goldfields World Heritage Bid partnership has already committed $125,000.
Central Victorian Goldfields World Heritage Bid co-patron Denis Napthine said strong government commitment to the bid would boost the bid and the region's local communities.
"Government support is vital for this bid, which will deliver enormous benefits in terms of regional growth and development," he said.
"World Heritage listing is a proven, powerful catalyst. It will deliver enormous immediate and long-term benefits, including investment, tourism and jobs, while promoting local and national pride in this remarkable region."
Other local councils involved in the World Heritage Listing bid include Ararat Rural City, Campaspe Shire, Central Goldfields Shire, Golden Plains Shire, Hepburn Shire, Loddon Shire, Macedon Ranges Shire, Moorabool Shire, Mount Alexander Shire, Northern Grampians Shire and Pyrenees Shire.
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
