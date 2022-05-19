Bendigo Advertiser

Commonwealth Games investment in accommodation and tourism could benefit Central Victorian Goldfields World Heritage Bid

Chris Pedler
By Chris Pedler
Updated May 19 2022 - 12:46am, first published 12:17am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
UNITED: Representatives from 13 councils that are partnered in the Victorian Goldfields world heritage listing bid with patron Denis Napthine in 2021. Picture: Caleb Cluff.

Victoria's minister for regional development has met with the Central Victoria Goldfields World Heritage Bid to discuss how the Commonwealth Games could help the bid.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris Pedler

Chris Pedler

Journalist and entertainment writer

Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.