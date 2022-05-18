Bendigo Advertiser

Check your chimneys, gas heaters this winter season: CFA

By Maddy Fogarty
May 18 2022
FIRE: The CFA is urging residents to check their chimneys and gas heaters this winter period. Picture: FILE

THE CFA are urging central Victorians to keep safe by checking and maintaining their fireplaces, chimneys, fireboxes and flutes.

