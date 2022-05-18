The Bendigo Business Excellence Awards have seen a recorded number of nominations for its individual categories.
The two individual award categories - Regional Women's Business Award and the Young and Professional Award - form part of the 15 categories open for nominations as part of the 2022 Be.Bendigo and Bendigo Bank Business Excellence Awards.
Advertisement
"we have received almost 80 individual nominations for the Women's award, and 55 for the Young and Professional category," awards chair Eve Ritchens said. "(It is) wonderful recognition of the leadership delivered by women in our community, and to the young, emerging talent we have here in our regional city."
Read more:
Last year's winner of the Regional Women's Business Award, Claire Culley, said she had experienced incredible opportunities since winning the award including speaking at the Hepburn Shire's International Women's Day event.
"There are so many benefits," she said. "It was because I had won that I was contacted to speak at the event."
After Ms Culley's speech at the Hepburn Shire event about her role and the work provided by Otis to support individuals with breast cancer, a philanthropic audience member bequeathed a fully-furnished property and maintenance funding to Otis.
"It is the most perfect, beautiful house - a place that our guests will want to go, plus we have also established new partnerships with other businesses post awards too," Ms Culley said.
Be.Bendigo chief executive Rob Herbert said young people in Bendigo opportunities available to find and stay in rewarding and dynamic careers in regional centres.
"No longer do young people need to move to metro areas for career progression," he said. "Greater Bendigo boasts opportunities in many varied sectors"
"The number of young people nominated as future leaders is testament to the talent and calibre we have right here."
Businesses nominated for the BBEA have until 11.59pm on June 9 to submit their details. Finalists will be announced on June 24. Visit https://bbea.com.au for details.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.