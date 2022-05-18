Bendigo Advertiser

Hepburn Shire Council considers controversial sky barrels project proposed for Daylesford

By Malvika Hemanth
Updated May 18 2022 - 5:58am, first published 5:46am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BIG NO: Hepburn Shire Council has made a decision to refuse a planning permit for a controversial 'sky barrels' accommodation in Daylesford. The picture shows the construction that was started on the side of Munt Buninyong. Picture: Lachlan Bence.

A controversial 'sky barrels' group accommodation plan in Daylesford may go the same way as one in Buninyong after Hepburn Shire Council moved against the proposal.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.