Six athletes earn berth at Oceania track and field championships

SIX of Athletics Bendigo Region's best will be bound for Mackay in Queensland to compete at next month's Oceania track and field championships.
The Australian team for the titles, which will be run from June 7 to 11, includes South Bendigo's shot put star Emma Berg.
A mark of 13.87 metres at this year's national track and field titles in Sydney earned Berg a second Australian championship at open level.
A brilliant 2021-22 season by the athlete, who is originally from Swan Hill, was recognised by being named joint winner of the H.H. Hunter athlete of the year for Bendigo Region with Eaglehawk sprint star Kye Mason.
From Cohuna, Mason will also be bound for Mackay as he was selected in the Regional Australia team.
Mason holds Bendigo residential records for under-20 to open 100m of 10.72; and 200m, 21.89.
In March he ran the 400m at Geelong's Landy Field in 48.27 to set an under-20 record.
Also chosen for the Regional Australia team were Hawks' clubmate Angus McKindlay, and South Bendigo young guns Taryn Furletti and Abbey Hromenko.
A highlight of McKindlay's season was competing in the under-20 400m hurdles at the national titles, and third in the under-20 400m hurdles final at the state championships at Lakeside Stadium in Albert Park.
Furletti is a talented distance runner who was runner-up in the under-20 3000m at the Victoria Country titles run in Bendigo in January.
Hromenko's all-round skill in run, jump and throw disciplines was to the fore as she won this year's Victorian open heptathlon title and went on to compete at nationals.
Now competing with Keilor St Bernard's, Bendigo-based pole vault champion James Woods will use the Oceania titles as a key part of preparation for this year's world under-20 track and field titles in Cali, Colombia.
Woods achieved the world juniors qualifying mark of 5.05m at a Rare Air meet at Melbourne University.
