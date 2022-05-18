Bendigo Advertiser

Six athletes earn berth at Oceania track and field championships

Updated May 18 2022 - 10:46pm, first published 10:45pm
Emma Berg.

SIX of Athletics Bendigo Region's best will be bound for Mackay in Queensland to compete at next month's Oceania track and field championships.

