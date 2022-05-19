DETAILS:
Bed 3 Bath 1 Cars 2
$635,000 - $680,000
AGENT: Bendigo Real Estate
PHONE: Laura Campbell on 0407 534 950
INSPECT: By appointment
This mid-century residence surely turned heads when it first rose over its Quarry Hill neighbourhood, as it still does today.
In recent years the two-toned treasure has been gifted a considered renovation that's left the best of its assets in place.
Those original features include polished hardwood floors, picture rails, high ceilings, built-in display cabinets and the sweetest retro kitchen.
The elevated porch of curled wrought iron boasts cathedral views. The home's lounge, with original display cabinets, retains its ornate tapestry brick and timber mantel. A modern stainless steel cooker is installed in the kitchen's original tiled alcove. The curved overhead cupboards are as cute as they come.
Almost brand new, the bathroom has floor-to-ceiling tiles and contemporary fittings. Ducted floor heating and two fitted robes are further welcome additions.
The home is on an elevated corner site measuring about 527 square metres, with potential for extension (STCA). A special offering in a leafy location on the city fringe. Walk to Bendigo Marketplace, train station, theatres and cafes.
