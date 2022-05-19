DETAILS:
Bed 5 Bath 2 Cars 4
Advertisement
$1,000,000 - $1,100,000
AGENT: McKean McGregor
PHONE: Bec Allen on 0438 528 091
INSPECT: By appointment
High ceilings and polished concrete floors are among the designer features inside this stylish home at Junortoun.
In popular McIvor Forest estate, it's a new listing from senior real estate consultant Bec Allen of McKean McGregor.
Bec said the home is immaculate and filled with quality modern finishes, and it has a well-considered floorplan.
Near the home's entrance is a formal living area and the parent's retreat, with walk-in dressing and luxurious fully-tiled ensuite.
The executive-sized study makes a great nursery, guest room or fifth bedroom. Children have their own wing with three additional bedrooms, fully-appointed bathroom and easy access to the rumpus (or your home theatre).
Open-plan family living is the heart of this light-filled home. Here, picture windows are complemented with soft curtains, and bistro doors open onto the paved alfresco area.
Also in the family zone, a sparkling stone-topped kitchen with a chef's island and walk-in pantry room.
Further features throughout include 900mm-wide cooking appliances, central heating, ducted cooling, ceiling fans and plantation-style shutters.
The residence is on land measuring about 841 square metres with a double auto-garage.
Outdoor living is undercover for year-round use. It features a custom-made concrete barbecue station and bench seating. A Colorbond shed measuring about 8 x 7 metres provides plenty of enclosed and open-bay storage.
McIvor Forest estate blends natural bush with proximity to schools and suburban shopping centres.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.