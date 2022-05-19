DETAILS:
Bed 4 Bath 2 Cars 2
$800,000 - $880,000
LAND: 1997sqm
AGENT: Ray White Bendigo
PHONE: Jacky Zheng on 0468 870 611
INSPECT: By appointment
Three living zones, four bedrooms and a spacious alfresco with pool make this Ascot home a fabulous upsizer.
On the other hand, if you're coming off the farm to live near the grandchildren it's a perfect downsizer where family can gather and enjoy.
The property offers a well-maintained brick home on generous land measuring about 1997 square metres.
Living zones include a versatile rumpus as well as a lovely dining area and a large L-shaped family room with kitchen.
A favourite feature in the family room is the built-in drinks bar.
The kitchen has a breakfast bar, wall oven, gas hob, wide benches, ample cupboard storage and a two-door pantry.
Attractive décor is enhanced with timber-look flooring and fine quality full-length drapes.
Further features throughout the home include central heating, ducted cooling, log-fire heater, ensuite bathroom, fitted and walk-in robes.
Impressive outdoor living has extensive roofing and quality paving underfoot. Overlooking the pool, the alfresco is a shade haven during summer and a weatherproof winter-time entertaining space. Swimmers will appreciate the pool's solar heating and gentle salt chlorination.
A double garage is onsite as well as two sheds for workshopping and storage. Sheds have a separate driveway which is safe and sensible.
Rainwater tanks, house gardens and veggie beds add to the appeal of this property in a quiet location.
Ascot is a lifestyle setting with proximity to Village Epsom and essential facilities such as primary school and train station.
