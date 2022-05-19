DETAILS:
For those who demand the best, the decision between building and buying an established property can cause endless confusion and frustration.
This stunning family home was built by quality custom builder Lane Housing, and is situated in an outstanding location where vacant land is scarce.
"It may just offer you some clarity in an amazing way, as it is a privilege to present this home to the market," Tweed Sutherland First National agent Bawa Singh said.
"We look forward to meeting the fortunate buyer."
The as new home is a spacious design with formal entry, four bedrooms including main with ensuite and walk-in robe, large open-plan kitchen/dining and living area, separate formal lounge, plus a third living/activity room.
The word for the kitchen is sleek and streamlined, with practical touches like ample storage, spacious breakfast bar for those busy school mornings, a walk-in butler's pantry where you can set tasks for the kids, as well as store the bulky items.
Natural light floods this area, and when you have friends and relatives over you can slide the doors open to the undercover decking to make even more space, where you can all feel comfortable and have congenial conversations.
Further benefits include an oversize double garage with a single roller door at the rear for yard entry, side vehicle/trailer access, mud/storage room, and a study nook.
The large undercover alfresco overlooks a beautifully landscaped secure yard with lawn areas and established plants.
There is a refrigerated reverse cycle zoned heating/cooling ducted throughout the home, which ensures year-round comfort even through the humidity.
There are modern colour schemes throughout, as well as upgrades and impressive inclusions including stone benchtops, high ceilings, timber shutters, and quality window furnishings and flooring.
In this quiet and very popular location in the highly regarded, family friendly community of Strathfieldsaye, there is easy access to your local supermarket, reputable primary schools, as well as dining, recreational, and medical facilities.
This could well be your dream home with everything completed with a flawless touch, and the added benefit of moving in as soon as possible with a very short settlement available for those who require it.
For secondary school options, you're just an eight minute drive to town, or the kids can take the bus, as there is good public transport infrastructure seven days a week.
Phone the agent for an appointment to view, as this stunning four bedroom family home will not be on the market for long.
I love the writing game. It gets me bouncing out of bed, and dragging my feet at night when I have to finish up for the day. I started at The Bendigo Advertiser as the Creative Services Coordinator, and after many changes, I have ended up with a great 12 years with ACM (love that long service leave too as my secret gardens need tending sometimes). Working from home is tops and I hope I have many more productive times ahead.
