After the cancellation of the 2021 NBL1 season, Bendigo Braves women have declared they have unfinished business to conquer.
Last year the Braves women had just climbed to the top of the ladder before the season was called off due to COVID-19 restrictions.
"The season all came to an end right as we started to feel that we were the in-form team within the competition and ready to give it a real shake," Braves women's coach Mark Alabakov said.
"Now we are recreating the same momentum and starting the journey back to the top - one step at a time."
Braves have started this season with a 4-1 record and are in the middle of a three-game winning streak.
The team's only loss so far this season was in their round one double-header weekend against the Waverley Falcons when they were defeated by five points.
Alabakov said each match throughout the season would present a different challenge.
"This year there is such a strong distribution of talent within the competition it really is shaping up to be a tough season," he said.
"With the talent we have on our roster and the improvements we've made since last season - which includes having blooded lots of Braves juniors - we've got the team to weather the storm and get the results."
Alabakov said the team roster had the perfect balance between experience and youth.
"The team dynamic has strong pillars which are the next generation of young athletes who are getting plenty of of experience and overall we have contributors from top to bottom,
"We're all very excited for where we are headed."
The Braves next game is this weekend at home where they will host the Diamond Valley Eagles on Saturday afternoon at the Bendigo Stadium, tip-off at 5.30pm.
Braves (4-1) sit fourth on the ladder, meanwhile the Eagles (1-4) are well below them in 17th position.
"Eagles have a very talented roster which includes two players who were with the Braves last season, Kate Oliver and Genna Ogier, as well as Emma Mahady who are all a force to be reckoned with," Alabakov said.
"We are more than up to the challenge and we'll need to be diligent over the four quarters to get the job done."
On a personal level Alabakov was pleased to be leading the Braves women after what had been an up-and-down 24 months for sport due to COVID-19.
With a full season ahead for the team, it's all hands on deck with a focus on finals in August.
"It might sound cliche that I am excited, but I really am," he said.
"We're all keen to get back on court as we have unfinished business after 2021."
