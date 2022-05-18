CVFLW showcases talented 2022 inter-league squad for Sunday NCWL clash

The Central Victoria Football League Women's competition has hand-picked its 23-strong player lineup for this weekend's inter-league clash against Northern Country.
The Rick Ladson-coached squad features some of the league's best players - each bringing their own unique strength to the team.
"Inter-league matches are great ways to showcase the best women's footy talent from across our region," Ladson said.
"The most challenging part was finalisng the team after 52 players had been nominated to be part of the squad.
"Then the hardest part when undertaking a once-off game is fitting so much talent into one team.
"The beauty of it all for myself and AFL Central Victoria was having such a positive response from all the clubs with so many players wanting to be involved.
"Women's football is growing by the week. It just keeps getting better and better."
Due to COVID-19 interruptions, the last time the two leagues met for a clash was back in 2019 when NCWL defeated CVFL 6.4 (40) over 3.6 (24).
Ladson expected the NCWL team to put up a strong challenge to the CVFL Women come Sunday 1.30pm at the Queen Elizabeth Oval.
"It's talent vs talent," he said.
"The Shepparton region for years has shown that it has incredibly strong football teams and players in the women's space.
"However, we're up for the challenge.
"It will be a great contest and above all we hope the girls have a lot of fun showcasing their skills during the game."
Castlemaine: Meg Ginnivan, Ella Cochrane, Emily Cooper, Shelby Knoll
Eaglehawk: Freyja Pearce, LIly Den Houting
Golden Square: Amanda Carrod, Carly Ladson, Jessica Cox, Bree Heiden, Andrea Wilson, Liz Watkins, Keely Hare, Charlotte Beavan
Kyneton: Belinda Hately, Ursula Van Dyke, Taylah Moore, Heidi Erasmus
Thunder: Megan Williamson, Shae Murphy, Phoebe Cutriss, Brit Mueck
Strathfieldsaye: Britt Tangey. Emergencies: Jordan Savoia (Kyneton), Teagan Ainslie (Kyneton), Maddie Jelbart (North Bendigo), Molly Pianta (S'fieldsaye)
