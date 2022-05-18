WOMEN'S Health Loddon Mallee has welcomed clients this week with a rainbow - installing a large pride flag on their front door to promote inclusion.
The local health service was one of several organisations which celebrated the LGBTQIA+ community this week for the International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia, Transphobia and Interphobia (IDAHOBIT) on Tuesday, and WHLM has extended an invitation and welcome to the queer community across the region.
WHLM provides sexual and reproductive health services and is inclusive of trans and non-binary people to ensure everyone gets the care they need and deserve.
"The rainbow welcome mat is one of the actions we are taking to make our service safer and more inclusive for LGBTIQ+ people in our region," WHLM CEO Tricia Currie said.
"The stigma and discrimination that LGBTIQ+ people continue to face can have important implications for access to sexual and reproductive health services.
"By showing our support and inclusion, we are playing our part in advocating for high quality, safe, affirming, and responsive health care to all LGBTIQ+ people."
IDAHOBIT aims to celebrate LGBTIQ+ people globally and raise awareness for the work still needed to combat discrimination and this week, local activists detailed the struggles they continue to face.
Trans and Gender Diverse Bendigo and Beyond president Zara Jones spoke to Bendigo crowds for IDAHOBIT on Tuesday and addressed the impacts the queer community faces if medical services are not inclusive.
She said "health services denying adequate healthcare or subjecting patients to unnecessary and invasive questions about their LGBTI status" were examples of the discrimination members of the queer community have faced.
A WHLM spokesperson said the service is trying to combat this inequity in the system with programs, policies, and practices underpinned by a commitment to address the structural and social barriers to good health and inclusion that LGBTIQ+ communities continue to face.
The spokesperson said WHLM will continue to advocate for healthcare and services across the region that are supportive, welcoming, and free from discrimination.
