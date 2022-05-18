Bendigo Advertiser

Bendigo-based health service marks IDAHOBIT by going "rainbow" for their queer patients

LW
By Lucy Williams
Updated May 18 2022 - 8:02am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Women's Health Loddon Mallee executive Tricia Currie is rolling out the welcome mat to the queer community. Picture: DARREN HOWE

WOMEN'S Health Loddon Mallee has welcomed clients this week with a rainbow - installing a large pride flag on their front door to promote inclusion.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LW

Lucy Williams

Journalist

Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.