New look Woolworths offers Kennington locals the ultimate in convenience

FRESH NEW STORE: Woolworths Kennington Village will celebrate its official relaunch ceremony on Friday 27 May. Photo: Supplied.

Kennington locals will be elated to welcome a new look Woolworths store, after it underwent extensive renovations to provide a modern, all-inclusive shopping experience.

The store is celebrating its official relaunch ceremony on Friday the 27th of May, where shoppers are invited to discover the exciting new ranges on offer.

"We're pleased to be able to offer a convenient new look, full range supermarket for our customers, giving local shoppers a better shopping experience and providing all their grocery and fresh food needs in our updated store," said store manager of Woolworths Kennington Village, Paul Thorpe.

"The new look supermarket is designed with the local customer at the forefront and we are pleased that the enhancements will offer local residents a great shopping experience, enhanced fresh offerings and the convenience they are looking for," said Mr Thorpe.

The upgraded Woolworths store leads the way in futuristic convenience, allowing shoppers to use Woolworths new Scan&Go service. The service is part of a new feature in the Woolworths app, where shoppers simply link their Everyday Rewards card, and find the Scan&Go option in the 'More' tab.

After adding a preferred payment method, shoppers can then use the app to scan their products as they add them to their trolley or basket, then skip the queues and head straight to the dedicated Scan&Go checkout.

Scan&Go is a welcome addition to the shopping experience, as it offers a contactless and cashless method of payment, ideal in a post-covid world.

The new Woolworths Kennington Village is a foodies wonderland, with an updated fresh food section, offering a wide range of certified organic produce.

Seafood lovers will be delighted to choose from the freshest fish fillets, prawns, oysters and 100% Tasmanian salmon. Quality is held to an incredibly high standard in the sourcing of Woolworths seafood, with most sourced in Australian and New Zealand waters.

Weekend entertaining is made easy with the new continental deli, offering an extensive range of local and international cheeses along with everything needed for a gourmet charcuterie board.

The in-house bakery produces artisan breads, custom made cakes and a brand new range of premium stone baked breads. Their custom cake service can cater to any kind of celebration.

Shoppers experimenting with new recipes can seek assistance from the butcher, with the knowledge to advise on different cuts of meat and the best preparation techniques. Family dinners are also sorted with the impressive range of all Australian meats. Every purchase supports Australian farmers and their communities.

Woolworths are focused on elevating the shopping experience, putting the convenience of the customer first and transforming it from a chore into something enjoyable and exciting.

For busy shoppers, the direct to boot service means that you can shop from the comfort of your own home, removing the need to come into the store or wait for delivery services. This option is ideal for mothers with young children, elderly people, or those who are time poor, making shopping easier, more efficient, and simplified.

The Direct To Boot service allows online shoppers to select a pickup time convenient to them, park in the new designated parking spaces (now located at the rear of the store), and on arrival a Woolworths team member will place the order into their boot. Grocery shopping has never been easier.

The new look store is open from 7am to 10pm daily and is located in the Kennington Village shopping centre, 150 Condon St, Kennington.

