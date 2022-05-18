Bendigo Advertiser

Victorian Railways Institute Blue wins 2022 billiards championship

By Anthony Pinda
Updated May 18 2022 - 1:18am, first published 1:15am
DREAM TEAM: Victorian Railways Institute Blue win the 2022 Billiards Championship with a 4-0 triumph over Eaglehawk. Picture: SUPPLIED

Victorian Railways Institute Blue has taken out the 2022 Bendigo Billiard Championship in fine form after defeating reigning champions and minor premiers Eaglehawk.

