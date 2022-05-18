Victorian Railways Institute Blue wins 2022 billiards championship

Victorian Railways Institute Blue has taken out the 2022 Bendigo Billiard Championship in fine form after defeating reigning champions and minor premiers Eaglehawk.
VRI got the job done 4-0 over Eaglehawk in the grand final at the Golden Square Working Mens Club on Monday night.
Despite the narrow scoreline, it was a tight contest from start to finish as three of the four matches were determined by 11 points or less.
Both squads started out cautiously with scoring low to begin, however, VRI Blue number one player Len Engi settled in comfortably to win over Eaglehawk's Gary McArdle.
Orrin Bester of Eaglehawk closed late in his match with VRI Blue's Scott Hopkins to almost steal the win, however, his opponent held on tight to put his team in a dominant position at the half-way mark.
With two matches left, Eaglehawk faced a must-win scenario needing double victories to remain in championship contention.
However, Eaglehawk's Lindsay Gordon fell just shy against VRI Blue's Wayne Knight in one of the games.
Followed by VRI Blue veteran Brian O'Mahony putting on an impressive performance to clinch victory over Eaglehawk's Fred Whitford - securing the 2022 championship.
The B-Grade final between Eaglehawk and Golden Square Blue will be played this coming Tuesday.
The Bendigo Billiards Snooker Association is pleased with the participant level considering the uncertainty of the last two seasons, but are looking to increase membership bases to support clubs.
Social and competition players are equally welcome.
Visit https://www.facebook.com/Bendigobsa or contact: secretary@bbsa.org.au for more information.
