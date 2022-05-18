Lucas Herbert back on tour for the 104th USPGA tournament

Lucas Herbert will make his ninth career major appearance this week at the 104th running of the USPGA Championship.
The tournament at Southern Hills Country Club will see some of the world's strongest players tackle the challenging par-70 course in hopes of lifting the iconic Wanamaker Trophy.
Herbert heads into the major on the back of missing the cut at his two most recent tournaments, Zurich Classic of New Orleans and the Masters, but will look to bounce back with a strong return performance.
Currently ranked number 46 in the world, Herbert will start his victory campaign in the early hours of Friday morning AEST.
During the first round he will play alongside Americans Chad Ramey and Austin Hurt at 5.15AM off the 10th tee.
Fellow Australians in the field are Cameron Smith, Adam Scott, Marc Leishman, Min Woo Lee, Cam Davis, Matt Jones and Jason Day (2015 US PGA Championship winner).
