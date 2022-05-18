Bendigo Advertiser

Lucas Herbert back on tour for the 104th USPGA tournament

AP
By Anthony Pinda
Updated May 18 2022 - 1:24am, first published 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MAJOR TIME: Lucas Herbert to make ninth career major appearance.

Lucas Herbert will make his ninth career major appearance this week at the 104th running of the USPGA Championship.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AP

Anthony Pinda

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.