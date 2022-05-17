CFA, SES called respond to Yarraberb accident

Emergency services are currently responding to reports of a crash in Yarraberb.
A CFA spokesperson said crews were called to reports of a vehicle accident near the corner of Sebastian Road and Marong-Serpentine Road at 11.22am.
It is believed someone is trapped in the vehicle.
State Emergency Service crews have also been called.
More to come.
Victoria has recorded 14,220 new coronavirus infections overnight, bringing the state's total number of active cases to 78,017.
The state has seen a steady increase of both daily and active COVID cases since Sunday - by more than 1000 each day - according to the Department of Health.
Wednesday's data, however, has put a stop to that with daily cases only rising by about 500 overnight and active cases by about 200.
There are currently 510 Victorians in hospital with the virus, 31 in the ICU and five on ventilators.
Sadly, 22 people have died.
Vaccine rates continue to climb with 67 per cent of eligible Victorians (16 and over) having received their booster jab.
Fire Rescue Victoria has confirmed they were called to East Bendigo at about 8am in response to a small structure fire.
A spokesperson confirmed the crews on scene were able to bring the Pipers Lane blaze under control not long after arriving.
"Crews arrived to the Piper Lane scene within seven minutes to find a small fire in a shed," they said.
"Firefighters worked quickly to make the scene safe with the incident declared under control by 8:10 am."
