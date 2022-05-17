Accused hoon driver was on bail at time of weekend incident in Bendigo

A BAMAWN man facing nine charges stemming from a hoon driving incident on Bendigo's main street in the early hours of Saturday morning was on bail at the time for unrelated matters.
Court documents obtained by the Bendigo Advertiser show Ben William Hall, aged 27, had been instructed by the court to remain at a premises in Bamawm between 8pm and 6am.
The preliminary brief compiled by Bendigo police following his arrest on the weekend states Mr Hall was the driver of a gold-coloured Ford sedan that had performed a large burnout as it turned onto McCrae Street from a side street and headed north, at about 1.14am on Saturday, May 14.
At approximately 1.20am, the divisional response van was attending to reports of an assault that had occurred within nearby licenced premises, The Deck, where a car display had been staged that night.
"As they approached the venue from the northern side of The Deck, they observed a gold-coloured Ford Falcon which the accused was driving, pull out of Mundy Street onto McCrae Street and commence doing a burnout across four lanes," the police statement read.
The police brief also stated a large number of patrons from 'The Deck', seen standing on the footpath and on the roadway, had placed themselves ''in danger of being hit by the offending vehicle travelling at high speed and without full control."
Police say that during the burnouts - which lasted for about one minute, the rear right-hand side tyre of the Ford Falcon was blown, "and the accused can be seen waving from the driver's window and a co-accused waving a flag from a passenger window."
Mr Hall is also accused of driving through "multiple intersections at fast rates and against red lights, placing the community in serious danger."
He is due to face the Bendigo Magistrates Court again on Friday, May 20.
Two other co-accused are due to front court in August.
