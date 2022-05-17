Bendigo Advertiser

Police documents show accused hoon driver Ben Hall was on bail at time of weekend incident in Bendigo

Peter Kennedy
By Peter Kennedy
Updated May 17 2022 - 9:29pm, first published 8:00am
Accused hoon driver was on bail at time of weekend incident in Bendigo

A BAMAWN man facing nine charges stemming from a hoon driving incident on Bendigo's main street in the early hours of Saturday morning was on bail at the time for unrelated matters.

