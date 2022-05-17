Police to host community safety forum in Bendigo

Bendigo residents will be able to discuss local issues with Victoria Police at a community safety forum in Bendigo.
Police will host the CommSafe event at the All Seasons Hotel on May 25 from 8.30am.
It will give residents the chance to speak to local police management and Victoria Police Executive Command about local issues.
Among the topic the forum will focus on are people, crime, family violence, road policing, youth offending, drugs, emergency management and community engagement.
Acting Inspector Brian Hansen said it was a great opportunity for the public to provide feedback to local police managers and to raise local concerns.
"Bendigo Police managers are looking forward to the opportunity to engage with the local community and hear what they believe is important to them and to offer some clarity around topical issues," Acting Inspector Hansen said.
"Police will provide an overview of local issues relevant to the Bendigo community (based on Crime Statistical Data) and the audience will be given the opportunity to discuss those topics or raise any other issue they feel is impacting the community."
Any issues raised will be acknowledged by local managers and entered on the Community Issues Register for attention by local police.
To confirm your place at the forum, email bendigo-commsafe-mgr@police.vic.gov.au
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
