Nationals Anne Webster promise Dunolly $3.6 million for Delidio Park sports precinct

Updated May 17 2022 - 7:42am, first published 2:40am
DUNOLLY'S Deledio Park sports precinct will get $3.6 million under a re-elected coalition government, Nationals member for Mallee Anne Webster says.

