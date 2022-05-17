DUNOLLY'S Deledio Park sports precinct will get $3.6 million under a re-elected coalition government, Nationals member for Mallee Anne Webster says.
The town west of Bendigo would get a new multipurpose sporting and community facility under the deal.
It could be used by sporting clubs, schools, emergency services and community groups, Dr Webster said on Tuesday as she revealed the promise.
"After working with the Dunolly community on this project and fighting hard behind the scenes to make this dream a reality, I am thrilled to be able to announce that under a re-elected coalition government, these upgrades will be taking place," she said.
Dr Webster is fighting to retain the seat after winning it at the 2019 election. She became the sitting member after former Nationals member Andrew Broad, who had left following an issue in his private life.
The seat has long been safe for The Nationals but the party suffered a swing of 28 per cent against it on first preferences.
Dr Webster made up much of that loss as preferences were distributed.
She is facing off against eight challengers including independents Sophie Baldwin, a former dairy farmer turned regional journalist, and Claudia Haenel, a Horsham Rural City Council councillor.
Dr Webster nominated community infrastructure in regional areas as a key focus of her election campaign back in February, along with health and innovation to support net zero emissions.
The election will be held on Saturday.
