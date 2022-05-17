CVFLW: Kerang Blues clinch big win over North Bendigo | ROUND 6

Kerang Blues sealed their first win of the 2022 Central Victoria Football League Women's season with a 28-point victory over North Bendigo.
On Saturday during round six the Blues put on a strong performance at Riverside Park from the start to take command with a 27-point lead at half-time.
However, early into the third quarter a shock injury to a North Bendigo player saw the game paused before it was eventually called off after the delay had exceeded the league time frame protocol which handed Kerang the win, final scores 4.6 (30) over 0.2 (2).
"The girls were very happy to finish the day with a win, but it wasn't under the best circumstances after the North Bendigo player injured themselves," Kerang coach Stephen Arthur said.
However, during the match Arthur saw several aspects of play which he was pleased with.
"Our on-ballers were getting the ball from the middle down to the forward line so smoothly which really helped us with scoring," he said.
Looking ahead to Kerang's next match which isn't until early June as inter-league is this weekend and the team has a bye the following round, Arthur said there was plenty to work on at training sessions.
"We have a lot of girls who are playing their first season of senior football and the goal moving forward is to focus on a lot of skills-based stuff," he said.
GOALS: NO DATA AVAILABLE
BEST: Kerang: C. Unger, D. Fellows, T. Fellows, J. Searle, S. Peacock, S. Ride. North Bendigo: T. Stuchberry
Meanwhile in the other round six matches, Golden Square had a fruitful trip down the Calder to Kyneton on Saturday where they defeated the Tigers by 49 points, final scores 9.9 (63) over 2.2 (14).
GOALS: Golden Square: G. Free 2, E. Collins 1, C. Geary 1, M. Gudge 1, K. Hare 1, B. Heiden 1, S. Ingram 1, M. Ward 1. Kyneton: T. Ainslie 2
BEST: Golden Square: J. Cox, L. Watkins, A. Donnelly, B. Heiden, A. Carrod, E. Collins. Kyneton: R. Williams, B. Hateley, H. Erasmus, T. Ainslie, P. T, J. Savoia.
Bendigo Thunder clipped Eaglehawk's wings in a 42-point win on Sunday at Weeroona Oval, final scores 8.9 (57) over 2.3 (15).
GOALS: Thunder: B. Mueck 5, S. Barker 1, S. Faulkner 1, J. Gould 1. Eaglehawk: L. den Houting 2
BEST: Thunder: J. Kennedy, M. Williamson, H. Perry, A. Barber, J. Gould, I. Kendal. Eaglehawk: K. Mensforth, C. Coffey, K. Lugosi, F. Pearce, C. Green
This weekend the CVFLW inter-league team will take on Northern Country (NCWL) at the QEO at 2.30pm on Sunday
The league has confirmed the North Bendigo player involved in the round six incident is safe and recovering from their injuries.
