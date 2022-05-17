LVFNL netball: Win gives Maroons a spark

NEWBRIDGE coach Selina Holland believes her team will take tremendous confidence out of its breakthrough LVFNL netball win against Bears Lagoon-Serpentine last Saturday.
The Maroons, who took to the court with its full team for the first time this season, defeated the Bears 46-23 at Serpentine.
Holland hopes it's the spark that will ignite her players in what has been a massively interrupted season on many fronts.
"We've had two hits of COVID, another lot of injury and one missing through placement, so we haven't had much luck through the first few rounds," she said.
"But it's good to see when we do have our full side we can do wonderful things.
"Fingers crossed, touch wood, with all this COVID stuff, I think we'll have a full side again this weekend.
"The girls were pretty positive on Saturday and really put their foot down in the second half and showed they are quite capable.
"I think we'll certainly make a game of it against Bridgewater this week."
The draw hasn't exactly been kind either to the Maroons, who had a bye in round one before a clash against reigning premiers Mitiamo and a weekend off over Easter.
Their round three match against Maiden Gully YCW was followed by another week off for the A-grade team due to Inglewood's absence from the top-grade competition this year.
Rounds five and six against Marong and Bears Lagoon-Serpentine were the first time the Maroons have played back-to-back games this season.
Their first three games were all played against teams currently ranked in the top three.
Despite some hardship during their 0-3 start to the season before Saturday's win, Holland had at no time been disappointed with her team's effort and work rate.
"It has been hard throwing other players in from lower grades, they haven't played together before, so it's hard getting into a routine or finding that settled game style," she said.
"But they have worked through that pretty well and most of those games we were within four goals or less at half time.
"It's been when we've had to make changes and haven't had the A-grade players to bring on, that's where we've dropped off a bit in those third quarters."
Holland acknowledged there were other teams, if not plenty, in the same situation as her own.
Illustrating the point perfectly, A-grade goal shooter Abby Rowley recently filled in for half a game in B-grade before the main game after a Maroons player went down with injury, effectively playing six quarters for the day.
"I guess that's what you've got to do to get a season to go ahead," Holland said.
A 23-goal win over the Bears was led by solid performances from Georgie Hyett, who made the transition to goal defence from her normal midcourt position, and goal attack Brianna Burt.
A Big V basketballer with Altona, Burt engaged in a thrilling duel with her Gators team-mate Sharna Appleby, who has been a standout for Bears Lagoon-Serpentine this season.
