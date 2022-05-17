Bendigo's Arnett races against world's best in FIA karting series

Bendigo Kart Club rising star Harry Arnett is showing the international karting community he has what it takes to race against the world's best junior drivers.
The 14-year-old was one of 54 drivers who were competing in a three-round series for the 2022 FIA Karting Academy Trophy.
The first round in Belgium at the weekend saw Arnett cross the line in 12th position, but was then dropped back to 26th after receiving a penalty incurred on the final lap.
During Friday practice he topped the time sheets before qualifying 44th at the 1360m circuit at Genk.
During the heats Arnett charged forward and set himself up to start the main race from 26th on the grid.
During the 19-lap race he set times as fast as race leaders and moved up to finish 12th over the finish line but then dropped down the classifications due to the penalty.
"The whole weekend was a bit of a rollercoaster; I was fast in practice finishing fastest in the final session but then in qualifying I got caught up with traffic and ended up 44th," he said.
"From there I was fighting back all weekend," said Arnett.
"To finish the round by crossing the line 12th in the final is something that I'm very proud of.
"Unfortunately, I got a penalty that dropped me back which was disappointing. All the racing was very intense, especially the final.
"Overall, I think I showed some great speed and I know that I have the speed to mix it with the front guys.
"I'll be working extremely hard between now and the next round at Cremona to do even better there."
Frenchman Arthur Dorison won the round ahead of Filipino Wendell Go, followed by Luxembourger Cedric Bouzar in third.
The second round of the series will be held at the Cremona circuit in Italy from June 16-19.
