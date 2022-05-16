Bendigo Advertiser
On the Go Bendigo

On the go Bendigo: Greater Bendigo sees daily coronavirus cases climb for second day in a row

MF
By Maddy Fogarty
Updated May 17 2022 - 5:38am, first published May 16 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SPIKE: Bendigo's daily coronavirus cases continue to climb. Picture: File

Greater Bendigo daily coronavirus infections has - for the second day in a row - increased overnight with the region recording 294 new cases.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MF

Maddy Fogarty

Digital Specialist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.