Greater Bendigo daily coronavirus infections has - for the second day in a row - increased overnight with the region recording 294 new cases.
The number of active cases in the municipality is now 1778.
According to Victoria's Department of Health, surrounding shires also recorded new infections overnight.
Buloke and Loddon Shire recorded 16 and 17 more coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, respectively, while Gannawarra Shire noted an additional 22 new cases.
Central Goldfields Shire reported 35 and Mount Alexander reported 37.
Elsewhere in the region, Macedon Ranges recorded fewer than 100 cases (97) overnight.
Victoria sees rise in daily COVID infections, decline in active case numbers
Victoria has reported an additional 13,694 coronavirus infections overnight bringing the states total number of active cases to 77,809.
While the number of daily infections has risen by more than 2000 since Monday, the number of active cases across the state has actually seen a decline by a nearly identical amount.
According to data from the Department of Health 516 Victorians are in currently in hospital with the virus, 31 in the ICU and three on ventilators.
Sadly, 20 people died overnight.
Of Victorians aged 16 and over, 66.9 per cent have received three doses of coronavirus vaccine, and 94.6 per cent of eligible people have received two doses.
One man dead after car and truck collide
Sadly, not 24 hours after a Seymour woman died in a single-car crash on the Goulburn Valley Highway a second fatal incident occurred in Kilmore.
An unidentified man has died after his car and a truck collided on Broadford-Kilmore Road at about 1.45pm on Monday.
Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the fatal collision after officers were told another vehicle may have turned into Kellys Lane before the crash.
Detectives believe the occupants of the car may have more information that could help the investigation.
The truck driver is also assisting police.
Anyone who witnessed the crash, has dashcam footage or more information is urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report at crimestoppersvic.com.au.
