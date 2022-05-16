The Victorian Farmers Federation (VFF) Grains and Livestock Conference is back and set to tackle the big challenges, issues and opportunities facing both industries.
After being delayed previously due to coronavirus and with an impressive roster of speakers schedule for the one-day conference, VFF grains president Ashley Fraser said the Ballarat-based conference was an unmissable opportunity for growers to meet in-person and discuss the current landscape of the industry.
"While we've enjoyed some of the best seasons in living memory recently, the reality is we're facing some real issues that are impacting farmers," he said.
"Supply chain delays, high input costs and volatile international trade markets are just some of the issues growers are keeping a close eye on."
Mr Fraser's livestock counterpart, Steve Harrison, echoed these concerns for the industry as an important reason for graziers to attend.
"The opportunity to get together as an industry after years of being kept apart is reason enough to attend. I'm looking forward to meeting some farmers that we would not would necessarily get the chance to meet," the livestock president said.
"It promises to be a fantastic event and an important chance to discuss issues that matter to livestock farmers, including supply chain resilience and succession planning."
The event will be held at the Mercure Hotel and Convention Centre on Tuesday, June 21 with a welcome event held on the evening of Monday, June 20.
Registrations are open until June 3.
