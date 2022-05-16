BUILDERS are confident the law courts set to transform justice in Bendigo will be delivered on time and on budget as attention turns to the future during Victorian Law Week.
They have even been able to add an extra courtroom to the building rising above Hargreaves Street, next to Bendigo TAFE's city campus, Court Services Victoria project director Mick Carroll said.
"We had the space so we had built a cold shell thinking if we had the money down the track we'd have the structure," he said.
"We got a really favourable tender result. It was a hungry construction market, so we thought we might as well fit it out now."
It means the new $152 million courthouse will open with an extra court space to complement the raft of courts, tribunals and other legal groups that will use the building, Mr Carroll said.
Bendigo's legal profession is keen to showcase the new courthouse and give the community an insight into its future uses during Victorian Law Week, which kicked off on Monday.
The courthouse will pave the way for new conversations about justice, Victoria Law Foundation executive director Lynne Haultain said.
"The current courts are in lovely buildings that were right for their times but don't suit the purposes anymore," she said.
The new complex will include newer types of courts but it will be the way the building works that will define its success, Ms Haultain said.
That includes separate and better areas for defendants and those giving evidence to congregate, which is important for a host of matters including family violence, she said.
"Courts are pretty intimidating places at the best of times. You know you are there for a very serious purpose and they are very anxious places," Ms Haultain said.
"So if you can design a building that is itself calmer, warmer and more beautiful you are at least taking away some of that anxiety through design principles."
Construction workers are currently focusing on sealing the exteriors and are consulting with artists about two huge pieces planned for the interiors.
They have also almost finished fitting out courtroom one, Mr Carroll said.
Works remain on schedule despite a build phase marred by multiple COVID-19 lockdowns that have left high skilled workers stranded temporarily in Melbourne and shortages from a stretched global supply chain.
"We always had a tight program, but particularly that period when we had hard demarcations of regions from Melbourne last year was really tricky," he said.
"It's helped that the locals know a bit."
The new courthouse is not the only focus of Bendigo's Victorian Law Week activities.
People trying to navigate the complex legal system will be able to find details about a host of issues at activities taking place throughout the week.
For a list of activities taking place throughout Victoria, visit lawweek.net.au
