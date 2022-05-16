Bendigo Advertiser

Reign Legal in Bendigo has launched a free family law clinic to coincide with Domestic and Family Violence Prevention Month

Chris Pedler
By Chris Pedler
Updated May 16 2022 - 8:18am, first published 6:23am
IMPORTANT: Reign Legal principal lawyer Melissa Buchanan and her team have launched a free family law clinic that will be held fortnightly. Picture: BRENDAN McCARTHY

The team at Reign Legal is hoping to help vulnerable community members in need of free family law advice.

Journalist and entertainment writer

Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au

