Bendigo Advertiser

'Just a money grab': Victorian parliament hears burial fee hike furore

May 16 2022 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
'Just a money grab': Victorian parliament hears burial fee hike furore

CONTROVERSY over a proposal to raise the price of burial plots in central Victoria by up to 300 per cent has reached state parliament.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.