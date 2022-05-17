Bendigo Advertiser

Egg and bacon rolls take over election day democracy sausage

BP
Petula Bowa
By Bec Pridham, and Petula Bowa
May 17 2022 - 1:30am
The sausage on bread roll served to voters at polling stations has become a modern Australian tradition on election day. Picture: Dion Georgopoulos

Egg and bacon rolls will be served at nearly half of registered polling stations around Australia on election day in the first sign the "democracy sausage" may be dropping off the voting menu.

