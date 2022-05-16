A BAMAWM man charged over an early morning hoon driving incident in Bendigo's CBD has fronted court.
27-year-old Ben Hall appeared before Magistrate Trieu Huynh on Monday morning from the Bendigo police station where he has been in custody since his arrest.
Advertisement
Mr Hall is facing nine charges in relation to the incident, which occurred on McCrae Street at about 1.20am on Saturday, May 14.
He has been charged with reckless conduct endangering life, causing damage to an emergency service vehicle by reckless driving, aggravated potential exposure to police, fail to stop on police request and drive in manner dangerous.
Defence lawyer Matthew Mahady told the court his client had been diagnosed with ADHD, and that this was the man's first time in custody.
Mr Hall has no drug, alcohol or mental health issues, but told Magistrate Huynh he takes medication for his ADHD.
Mr Hall has been remanded in custody to appear via video link in the Bendigo Magistrates Court again on Friday, May 20.
Magistrate Huynh noted the man's custody management issues and asked for a nurse or doctor to assess him.
A 22-year-old Nanneella man is facing one charge of reckless conduct endangering life.
He has been bailed to face Bendigo Magistrates Court on Thursday, August 11.
A 19-year-old Moama man arrested on Sunday afternoon is also charged with reckless conduct endangering life.
He has been bailed to appear at the Bendigo Magistrates' Court on 11 August.
Peter has worked in a variety of senior leadership roles within the local media industry across more than three decades, and enjoys being part of a team committed to keeping Bendigo up to date with the latest news and sport.
Peter has worked in a variety of senior leadership roles within the local media industry across more than three decades, and enjoys being part of a team committed to keeping Bendigo up to date with the latest news and sport.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.