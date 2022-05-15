Newstead CFA gets the keys to a new tanker

Newstead Fire Station took control of its new tanker at the weekend.
Member for Bendigo West Maree Edwards visited the station Sunday to handover the keys to the new $342,000 medium tanker and thank volunteers for their service.
The Hino GT Medium Tanker replaces a 20-year-old vehicle. It has a 2000 litre-tank as well as 650 litres set aside for crew and vehicle protection sprays.
It also includes brackets to hold breathing apparatus cylinders and four-wheel drive crew cabin for a team of five to travel safely together.
"The Newstead and District Fire Brigade plays an enormous role in protecting the Victorian community and this new medium tanker is what the brigade members need and deserve," Ms Edwards said.
"The Victorian Government has ensured our fire agencies across the state are well equipped and resourced so Victorians can be protected now and well into the future."
The tanker was funded with more than $292,000 from the state government's Volunteer Emergency Services Equipment Program while the Newstead and District Fire Brigade contributed $50,000.
The Newstead and District Fire Brigade was established in 1942 and currently has 64 members, including 26 operational members.
The brigade sent strike teams to NSW and North Eastern Victoria during the 2019 Victrorian bushfires, the 2009 Victorian bushfires, and Sydney in 2013.
