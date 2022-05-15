Greater Bendigo recorded an extra 277 cases yesterday, bringing to an end a steady decline witnessed over the last few days.
The municipality had a total of 1812 active cases on Sunday, according to Victoria's Department of Health.
Advertisement
It is higher than the 254 recorded on Friday and the 228 on Saturday.
Of the new cases, 84 were found in Bendigo's 3550 postcode and 100 in the regional 3551 area.
Another 32 were found in Eaglehawk's 3556 postcode and 50 in Kangaroo Flat's 3555 area.
Elsewhere in the region, the Macedon Ranges Shire recorded 116 new cases, Mount Alexander 28, the Central Goldfields 26, Campaspe 40, Loddon 15, Buloke seven and Gannawarra 14.
Woman dies in fatal single car crash on highway
A 64-year-old Seymour woman has died in a fatal car crash on the Goulburn Valley Highway on Monday morning.
Police have been told the woman's car - a Mazda sedan - was travelling east when the vehicle left the road and crashed into a tree at about 8.30am.
The sole occupant in the car, she was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries where she later died.
Police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the single car crash which occurred near Seymour.
Anyone who witnessed the crash, has dashcam footage or any information is urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report at crimestoppersvic.com.au.
Bendigo V/Line announces upcoming replacement coaches
Trains from the Bendigo and Echuca lines will be replaced by coaches from Friday, June 3 until Wednesday June 29.
According to a social media post released by V/Line Bendigo, the coaches will be replace at least part of the journey if not all.
The replacement coaches are in place due to the Metro Tunnel Project and the Sunbury Lines Upgrade works.
In a separate post, V/Line said coaches will also replace the Swan Hill train line between Southern Cross station and Bendigo station on Saturday, May 21 and Sunday, May 22.
Advertisement
Daily coronavirus cases rise in Victoria, hospitalisations and deaths decline
Morning Bendigo, Maddy here with the latest coronavirus stats hot from the Twitter press.
Victoria has recorded 11,464 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours.
There are now 79,924 active cases across the state, an increase of more than 2000 since Sunday.
While there has been a rise in both daily infections and active cases the number of covid-positive Victorians who are either in hospital or died overnight has dropped.
Advertisement
Currently, 526 people across the state are in hospital, 31 are in the ICU and two are on ventilators.
Five Victorians died overnight.
The rate of boosted Victorians is continuing its steady climb, with 66.9 per cent of eligible people having received their three jabs.
Also, because it's Monday and sometimes Mondays are hard here's a tweet from health reporter Alex Gretgrix with her lounging pal Presley.
Advertisement
If you have a lazy Monday pet pic you want to share email it to us at addynews@austcommunitymedia.com.au or message us on Facebook.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.