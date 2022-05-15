Bendigo Advertiser
On the go Bendigo: Bendigo V/Line announces upcoming replacement coaches

REPLACED: V/Line has announced the upcoming dates for expected replacement coaches. Picture: File

Trains from the Bendigo and Echuca lines will be replaced by coaches from Friday, June 3 until Wednesday June 29.

