Trains from the Bendigo and Echuca lines will be replaced by coaches from Friday, June 3 until Wednesday June 29.
According to a social media post released by V/Line Bendigo, the coaches will be replace at least part of the journey if not all.
The replacement coaches are in place due to the Metro Tunnel Project and the Sunbury Lines Upgrade works.
In a separate post, V/Line said coaches will also replace the Swan Hill train line between Southern Cross station and Bendigo station on Saturday, May 21 and Sunday, May 22.
Daily coronavirus cases rise in Victoria, hospitalisations and deaths decline
Morning Bendigo, Maddy here with the latest coronavirus stats hot from the Twitter press.
Victoria has recorded 11,464 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours.
There are now 79,924 active cases across the state, an increase of more than 2000 since Sunday.
While there has been a rise in both daily infections and active cases the number of covid-positive Victorians who are either in hospital or died overnight has dropped.
Currently, 526 people across the state are in hospital, 31 are in the ICU and two are on ventilators.
Five Victorians died overnight.
The rate of boosted Victorians is continuing its steady climb, with 66.9 per cent of eligible people having received their three jabs.
Also, because it's Monday and sometimes Mondays are hard here's a tweet from health reporter Alex Gretgrix with her lounging pal Presley.
If you have a lazy Monday pet pic you want to share email it to us at addynews@austcommunitymedia.com.au or message us on Facebook.
