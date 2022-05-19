District club golf results | May 10-14

The colder weather is finally settling, but that has dampened the spirits of the Bendigo region golfers.
Club players are continuing to flock to weekly competitions across the region.
Here is a wrap of last week's tournaments from across the district.
A-Grade: A. Kelly (21) 40, L. Harding (24) 37
B-Grade: S. Wheeler (31) 38, J. Kofoed (31) 34 c/b
Nine Holes: J. Hay 16
Winners: L. Raftery, J. Bilkey, A. Laity, J. Kofoed 58 nett
Runners-up: R. Monotti, J. Goode, G. Cox, M. Elliott 64 c/b
Super Pin: L. Raftery
Men:
A-Grade: G. Lane (10) 38, P. Pyke (11) 38, S. Lee (8) 35
B-Grade: J. Neylon (15) 37, I. Martin (17) 37, S. Amos (16) 36
C-Grade: T. Connors (25) 39, B. Fry (32) 35, D. Yum (26) 35
Life Member's Trophy: T. Connors (39-39)
Women
Overall: A. Minnis (34) 33, T. Shanahan (14) 32
Ball rundown: E. Dorrington (28) 30
A-Grade: R. Weeks (22) 35, A. Purdy (27) 32, P. Davies (21) 32
B-Grade: L. Prowse (32) 37, M. Edgar (39) 35, W. Wood (28) 34
Overall: E. Dorrington (28) 33, A. McManus (36) 32, C. Harrison (12) 32
NTP: W. Nielsen (1st), S. O'Connor (3rd over the creek), T. Shanahan (18th second shot), A. McCullagh (18th second shot), L. Prowse (18th second shot)
NTP: L. McCullagh (1st), W. Makeham (1st), J. Edgar (3rd second shot), G. Waldron (3rd second shot), K. Strybosch (6th), G. Harrop (18th), P. Luke (18th), E. O' Connor (18th second shot)
Men:
Winner: D. West 80-13-67 c/b over A. Brown 90-23-67
Comp balls: L. Draper 90-20-70, A. Collins 85-14-71
NTP: D. West (1st and 16th)
Women:
Winner and Brooch Qualifier: J. Drummond 86-15-71
Runner-up: H. Hayes 112-36-76
Comp balls: F. Newlan 103-25-75
NTP: J. Drummond (16th)
A-Grade: M. Newlan 78-10-68 (Monthly Medal), B. Robinson 86-15-71
B-Grade: P. Barker 90-18-72
NTP: D. Ryan (1st), P. Barker (16th)
Men:
Winner: T. Holmberg
Runners-up: G. Holmberg
Putting: T. Holmberg
Women:
Winner: E. Susanto
Runner-up: J. Rasmussen
Women:
A-Grade: H. Dobson (20) -2
B-Grade: J. Kelly (34) +2
NTP: T. Galea (3rd), H. Dobson (16th)
Nine Hole: T. Galea
Putts: S. Sutton
A-Grade: J. Ward (7) -3, D. Short (11) -1
B-Grade: B. Fletcher (13) E, T. White (14) +1
C-Grade: C. Rix (24) -4, R. Stonehouse (24) +1 c/b
NTP: B. Balintong (3rd), M. Gladman (7th), P. Kelly (12th), P. Kelly (16th)
Winners: B. Balingtong, J. Berry, M. Roberts 55.833
Runners-up: J. Sharples, M. Zysvelt, J. Mellington 56.833
NTP: S. Muir (3rd), M. Gitsham (7th), G. Thomas (10th), R. Spence (12th), B. Balintong (16th)
Neangar Plate: M. Roberts
Women:
A-Grade: A. Woodman (18) 36, L. Hancock (22) 33
B-Grade: K. Baker (29) 41, J. Reimers (30) 35
NTP: S. Mahlstedt (19) 32
Men:
A-Grade: M. Nachmann (1) 39, D. Pollard (6) 37
B-Grade: K. Purdon (16) 38, N. Dewhurst (15) 36
C-Grade: W. Norman (21) 37, R. Southon (22) 36
NTP: D. Vanston (3rd), R. Southon (8th), K. Scarff (12) 31
Saturday May 14 (Par/R3 Founder's Cup)
Men:
A-Grade: A. Stove (6) 2, P. Schajermann (9) 2
B-Grade: T. Plumridge (17) 5, J. Evans (19) 2
C-Grade: G. Coad (20) 3, R. Williams (20) 3
NTP: J. Metherall (3rd), J. Harris (11th), R. Champion (16th), C. Bowyer (8), J. Murray (14th)
Women:
A-Grade: K. Kaye (17) 37, S. Mahlstedt (19) 36
B-Grade: T. Perkins (32) 29, K. Carmichael (32) 29
NTP: J. Chester (3rd)
Would like to see your club or competition featured in the Bendigo Advertiser?
Please contact us at anthony.pinda@bendigoadvertiser.com.au to have your results included in the weekly wrap.
