Bendigo Advertiser

No reward for Fighting Miners after tough loss to Ballarat

AP
By Anthony Pinda
Updated May 16 2022 - 3:22am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TOUGH WEEKEND: Bendigo Fighting Miners endured another loss on Saturday which now moves them to a 0-3 start to the 2022 Rugby Victoria Premiership Reserves season.

An early defensive lapse from the Fighting Miners on Saturday allowed regional rival Ballarat to secure a win during round three of the Rugby Victoria season.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AP

Anthony Pinda

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.