Police charge three men over Bendigo hooning incident

Bendigo Crime Investigation Unit detectives have charged three men following a hooning incident in Bendigo this weekend.
A silver Ford Falcon sedan performed burnouts on McCrae Street about 1.20am on Saturday, May 14, before a crowd of onlookers.
A police vehicle activated its lights and sirens and attempted to intercept the Ford which continued to be driven erratically.
Police allege the Ford struck the police vehicle and narrowly missed colliding with several pedestrians before driving away from the scene.
On Saturday afternoon, Acting Superintendent Troy Hargadon held a media conference outside Bendigo police station, and called on the persons involved in the incident to hand themselves in.
Investigators later executed search warrants at addresses in Bamawm and Nanneella.
A 27-year-old Bamawm man was arrested and has since been charged with nine offences including reckless conduct endangering life, causing damage to an emergency service vehicle by reckless driving, aggravated potential exposure to police, fail to stop on police request and drive in manner dangerous.
He has been remanded to face Bendigo Magistrates Court on Monday, May 16.
A 22-year-old Nanneella man was arrested and charged with reckless conduct endangering life.
He has been bailed to face Bendigo Magistrates Court on Thursday, August 11.
A 19-year-old Moama man was this afternoon arrested and charged with reckless conduct endangering life and bailed to appear at the Bendigo Magistrates' Court on 11 August.
Investigations remain ongoing, anyone with information that could assist police is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
Peter has worked in a variety of senior leadership roles within the local media industry across more than three decades, and enjoys being part of a team committed to keeping Bendigo up to date with the latest news and sport.
