Bendigo Advertiser
Updated

Three men arrested over hooning incident on Bendigo's main street

Peter Kennedy
By Peter Kennedy
Updated May 15 2022 - 6:39am, first published May 14 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police charge three men over Bendigo hooning incident

Bendigo Crime Investigation Unit detectives have charged three men following a hooning incident in Bendigo this weekend.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Peter Kennedy

Peter Kennedy

Editor

Peter has worked in a variety of senior leadership roles within the local media industry across more than three decades, and enjoys being part of a team committed to keeping Bendigo up to date with the latest news and sport.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.