BFNL: Unbeaten Bulldogs do it for injured Lynch in 106-point belting of Bloods

GISBORNE dedicated its 106-point win over South Bendigo on Saturday to former skipper Jarrad Lynch, whose hopes of a return to the field this year ended on Thursday night.
Lynch was on the comeback trail from a pre-season knee injury and was eyeing a BFNL return in the coming weeks.
"Lynchy is a legend of our club who hurt his knee in the pre-season with a partial tear, but unfortunately he did his ACL at training on Thursday night, which shattered the boys," Gisborne coach Rob Waters said.
"He epitomises everything our club is about in the way he carries himself, so it wouldn't have mattered who we were playing today, the boys were on and wanting to do it for Lynchy. I can't rate Lynchy highly enough... in terms of the all the footy people I've been involved with over the years, he's right up there."
The Bulldogs maintained their unblemished start to the season with their commanding 23.14 (152) to 7.4 (46) win over the Bloods, who had gone into the round six clash at Gardiner Reserve off the back of three wins in a row.
After a tight opening term in which the Bulldogs - minus star forwards Pat McKenna and Jack Scanlon - led by six points at quarter-time, the home side broke the game open with a seven-goal to one second stanza to lead by 46 points at half-time, 10.7 to 3.3.
The Bulldogs' dominance was kickstarted by ruckman Braidon Blake.
"Braidon was super for us today. He gave Brad Bernacki, Scotty Walsh and Flynn Lakey first-use and also gave us a different look forward as well, which is what we're after," Waters said.
On a sour note for the Bulldogs forward Ethan Foreman suffered a hamstring injury and didn't play after half-time.
The best players for the Bloods were headed by three of their standout players all season - Michael Herlihy, ball magnet Cooper Leon and coach Nathan Horbury.
Kyneton 3.2 6.3 11.4 15.5 (95)
Golden Square 2.1 6.6 10.12 12.16 (88)
GOALS: Kyneton: C.Manuel 5, B.Cameron 4, D.Bartrop 2, R.Magin 1, M.Crozier 1, A.Nolte 1, E.Turner 1; Golden Square: B.Vaz 4, J.Brett 2, J.Stewart 1, L.Jacques 1, Z.Murley 1, H.Morcom 1, D.Barrett 1, H.Burke 1
BEST: Kyneton: J.Orr, D.Bartrop, B.Cameron, F.Driscoll, J.Safstrom, A.Nolte; Golden Square: J.Coe, J.Merrin, J.Geary, B.Vaz, J.Hickman, L.Barrett
Gisborne 3.3 10.7 15.13 23.14 (152)
South Bendigo 2.3 3.3 5.4 7.4 (46)
GOALS: Gisborne: not supplied South Bendigo: not supplied
BEST: Gisborne: B.Blake, J.Kemp, S.Walsh, L.Spear, L.Ellings, J.Reaper; South Bendigo: M.Herlihy, C.Leon, N.Horbury, L.Byrne, S.Langley, I.Miller
Kangaroo Flat 3.3 5.4 9.11 11.14 (81)
Castlemaine 2.1 4.4 5.5 6.7 (43)
GOALS: Kangaroo Flat: M.Rovers 4, L.Wilson 3, E.Roberts 1, H.Lockhart 1, P.Murphy 1, L.Collins 1; Castlemaine: T.Cain 2, J.Chester 1, B.Keogh 1, C.McConachy 1, L.Wilkinson 1
BEST: Kangaroo Flat: M.Rovers, L.Collins, P.Murphy, C.Smith, M.Johnson, L.Wilson; Castlemaine: T.Cain, T.Horne, R.Pedretti, W.Moran, C.McConachy, J.Chester
Strathfieldsaye 5.5 12.12 24.17 33.21 (219)
Maryborough 0.2 0.2 1.4 1.5 (11)
GOALS: Strathfieldsaye: K.Geary 7, M.Gordon 4, T.Bennett 3, L.Gill 3, J.Mayes 2, B.Slater 2, L.Ratcliffe 2, B.Lester 1, D.Clohesy 1, F.Payne 1, T.Hosking 1, C.Ernst 1, B.Hore 1, J.Hall 1, S.Geary 1, P.Blandford 1, J.Schischka 1; Maryborough: D.Lewis 1
BEST: Strathfieldsaye: B.Slater, K.Geary, J.Moorhead, M.Gordon, B.Hore, T.Bennett; Maryborough: A.Hare, K.Lanfranchi, P.Chard, L.Hull, T.Gardam, L.Latch
