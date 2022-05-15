MCDFNL: Alex Rance kicks three goals for Campbells Creek, but Maldon too strong

THE inclusion of former Richmond star defender Alex Rance wasn't enough for Campbells Creek to win its first game in the MCDFNL since 2018 on Saturday.
Campbells Creek was beaten by 92 points by Maldon in the battle for the Peter Cole Memorial Cup.
Rance kicked three goals and featured among the best players for the Creekers in their 20.20 (140) to 7.6 (48) defeat.
Harcourt Seniors 2.3 5.6 10.9 12.11 (83)
Lexton Seniors 1.3 4.5 6.5 9.8 (62)
GOALS: Harcourt Seniors: B.Leech 5, J.Rodda 3, T.Walters 2, B.Frost 1, S.Gale 1; Lexton Seniors: T.Fisher 2, L.Rokebrand 2, J.Eyers 1, J.Hobson 1, D.Cook 1, M.Crosier 1, S.Field 1
BEST: Harcourt Seniors: K.Hamilton, L.Mitchell, C.Dickman, B.Frost, J.Mcmurtrie, K.Davidson; Lexton Seniors: B.Karslake, L.Rokebrand, S.Dunn, A.Verhoeven, L.Debast, L.Pett
Trentham Seniors 3.3 3.6 4.7 13.9 (87)
Navarre Seniors 0.0 0.2 2.7 5.9 (39)
GOALS: Trentham Seniors: J.Keogh 6, L.Whitehouse 2, Z.French 2, L.Bianco 1, J.Cowan 1, R.Bourke 1; Navarre Seniors: S.Kaye 2, J.Moody 1, B.Driscoll 1, J.Fowkes 1
BEST: Trentham Seniors: J.Cowan, J.Mighell, L.Bianco, Z.Gervasoni, R.Matricardi, J.Keogh; Navarre Seniors: L.Hannett, S.Treloar, S.Kaye, J.Fowkes, B.Parry, W.Clough
Maldon Seniors 7.2 10.8 14.14 20.20 (140)
Campbells Creek Seniors 3.2 4.3 5.6 7.6 (48)
GOALS: Maldon Seniors: R.Ford 5, B.Coffey 3, A.Woodman 3, H.Kelly 3, J.Lockwood 2, B.Johns 2, A.Raak 1, M.Gray 1; Campbells Creek Seniors: A.Rance 3, L.Manning 1, D.Stevens 1, K.Gellatly 1, L.Hyland 1
BEST: Maldon Seniors: A.Farrow, A.Woodman, H.Kelly, B.Coffey, D.Wilson, M.Gray; Campbells Creek Seniors: N.O'Brien, S.Moss, D.Stevens, L.Hyland, L.Manning, A.Rance
Talbot Seniors 4.0 9.4 13.4 18.6 (114)
Newstead Seniors 2.0 4.0 6.1 6.1 (37)
GOALS: Talbot Seniors: M.Bond 8, A.Scott 2, R.Aquilina 2, Z.Graham 1, L.Kemp 1, T.Barras 1, B.Hedger 1, T.Lawrie 1, T.Addison 1; Newstead Seniors: N.Webster 2, J.Smith 2, J.Entwisle 1, B.Moffatt 1
BEST: Talbot Seniors: M.Bond, A.Scott, T.Severino, T.Barras, Z.Graham, S.Hitchings; Newstead Seniors: H.Harbrow, T.Green, N.Spackman, J.Smith, S.Shovan, C.Mckendry
Avoca Seniors 4.4 10.6 16.11 20.15 (135)
Maryborough Rovers Seniors 3.2 6.4 9.5 10.10 (70)
GOALS: Avoca Seniors: T.Cope 6, N.Coghlan 3, R.Antonio 3, J.Hunt 3, N.Coghlan 1, C.Antonio 1, J.Antonio 1, S.cudmore-walton 1, T.Baldock 1; Maryborough Rovers Seniors: A.Siekai 4, J.Radlof 2, J.Dawson 1, L.Radlof 1, K.Eggers 1, N.Leist 1
BEST: Avoca Seniors: T.Cope, R.Antonio, R.Kitchin, B.Antonio, N.Coghlan, D.Howell; Maryborough Rovers Seniors: M.Murray, J.Dawson, A.Siekai, J.Smith, J.Radlof, N.Leist
Carisbrook Seniors 8.4 15.10 25.17 38.19 (247)
Royal Park Seniors 1.1 2.2 4.2 4.3 (28)
GOALS: Carisbrook Seniors: A.Zelencich 10, A.Munari 4, L.Rinaldi 3, D.Chester 3, S.Patterson 3, H.Hunter 2, N.Marsh 2, O.Tatchell 2, A.Toan 2, M.ZELENCICH 1, J.Bowen 1, M.Jukes 1, N.Wright 1, W.Coutts 1, S.Hermann 1; Royal Park Seniors: K.Guareschi 2, L.Relouw 1, J.Rollason 1
BEST: Carisbrook Seniors: L.Rinaldi, N.Wright, M.ZELENCICH, A.Zelencich, S.Patterson, J.Bowen; Royal Park Seniors: R.Egan, R.Wagstaff, Z.Rendell, J.Lanfranchi, K.Guareschi, S.Flynn
NBFNC Swans Senior Men Natte Bealiba 1.4 5.8 10.11 21.13 (140)
Dunolly Seniors 2.3 3.4 3.6 3.7 (25)
GOALS: NBFNC Swans Senior Men Natte Bealiba: D.Brewster 13, W.Holt 2, T.Mortlock 2, J.Templeton 2, Z.Mortlock 1, J.Mortlock 1; Dunolly Seniors: T.Johnston 2, J.Fisher 1
BEST: NBFNC Swans Senior Men Natte Bealiba: D.Brewster, Z.Mortlock, J.Cossar, J.Templeton, T.Mortlock, J.Grant; Dunolly Seniors: L.Tranter, B.McKinley, B.Wingrave, M.Ryan, L.Crowley, M.Bradley
