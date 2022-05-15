Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Sport/Footy HQ
Photos

MCDFNL: Alex Rance kicks three goals for Campbells Creek, but Maldon too strong

Updated May 15 2022 - 7:35am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
STAR ATTRACTION: Alex Rance in action for Campbells Creek against Maldon in the MCDFNL on Saturday. Picture: KIERAN ILES

THE inclusion of former Richmond star defender Alex Rance wasn't enough for Campbells Creek to win its first game in the MCDFNL since 2018 on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.