BFNL: Strong second half delivers Roos' second victory of season over 'Maine

A STRONG second half delivered Kangaroo Flat its second win of the BFNL season at the expense of Castlemaine on Saturday.
Advertisement
With the game at Camp Reserve having been in the balance at half-time, the Roos grabbed the ascendancy after the main break to pull away to a 38-point victory, 11.15 (81) to 6.7 (43).
"We felt we were able to withstand Castlemaine's best shot in the first half and showed quite a bit of resilience, and then in the third quarter when we kicked 4.7 we were able to generate plenty of opportunities," Kangaroo Flat coach James Flaherty said.
After holding a six-point buffer at half-time, 5.4 to 4.4, the Roos added 6.11 to 2.3 in the second half as several positional moves paid dividends.
"We made a few changes at half-time and were able to generate some better ball movement in the second half," Flaherty said.
"We moved Brodie Fry and Mitch Trewhella into defence, we put Pat Murphy and Campbell Smith on to the ball and a wing and Darcy Kelly also went on-ball, so we put a bit of youth through there.
"We really liked the games of all three of those young kids, and with the experience of Liam Collins and Nick Lang, as well as Max Johnson, we had a good mix in the second half."
Mitch Rovers (four), who was named the Roos' best, and Lachy Wilson (three) combined for seven of Kangaroo Flat's 11 goals.
For the second time in the first six rounds the Magpies were coached by assistant Brodie Martin, with senior coach Don Moran in hospital following a vehicle accident earlier in the week.
"Kangaroo Flat put us to the sword in the third quarter. We turned the ball over a lot through the midfield, which really cost us," Martin said.
"At half-time the game could have gone either way, but they played the better football during the third quarter."
The Magpies' fade-out after half-time wasn't helped by three injuries to key players late in the third term - Tom Cain (hamstring), key forward Zac Denahy (calf) and Jack Chester (ankle).
Despite his injury concern, midfielder Cain, who was the Magpies' only multiple goalkicker with two, was named the best for Castlemaine ahead of consistent on-baller Tommy Horne.
Kyneton 3.2 6.3 11.4 15.5 (95)
Golden Square 2.1 6.6 10.12 12.16 (88)
GOALS: Kyneton: C.Manuel 5, B.Cameron 4, D.Bartrop 2, R.Magin 1, M.Crozier 1, A.Nolte 1, E.Turner 1; Golden Square: B.Vaz 4, J.Brett 2, J.Stewart 1, L.Jacques 1, Z.Murley 1, H.Morcom 1, D.Barrett 1, H.Burke 1
BEST: Kyneton: J.Orr, D.Bartrop, B.Cameron, F.Driscoll, J.Safstrom, A.Nolte; Golden Square: J.Coe, J.Merrin, J.Geary, B.Vaz, J.Hickman, L.Barrett
Advertisement
Gisborne 3.3 10.7 15.13 23.14 (152)
South Bendigo 2.3 3.3 5.4 7.4 (46)
GOALS: Gisborne: not supplied South Bendigo: not supplied
BEST: Gisborne: B.Blake, J.Kemp, S.Walsh, L.Spear, L.Ellings, J.Reaper; South Bendigo: M.Herlihy, C.Leon, N.Horbury, L.Byrne, S.Langley, I.Miller
Kangaroo Flat 3.3 5.4 9.11 11.14 (81)
Castlemaine 2.1 4.4 5.5 6.7 (43)
Advertisement
GOALS: Kangaroo Flat: M.Rovers 4, L.Wilson 3, E.Roberts 1, H.Lockhart 1, P.Murphy 1, L.Collins 1; Castlemaine: T.Cain 2, J.Chester 1, B.Keogh 1, C.McConachy 1, L.Wilkinson 1
BEST: Kangaroo Flat: M.Rovers, L.Collins, P.Murphy, C.Smith, M.Johnson, L.Wilson; Castlemaine: T.Cain, T.Horne, R.Pedretti, W.Moran, C.McConachy, J.Chester
Strathfieldsaye 5.5 12.12 24.17 33.21 (219)
Maryborough 0.2 0.2 1.4 1.5 (11)
GOALS: Strathfieldsaye: K.Geary 7, M.Gordon 4, T.Bennett 3, L.Gill 3, J.Mayes 2, B.Slater 2, L.Ratcliffe 2, B.Lester 1, D.Clohesy 1, F.Payne 1, T.Hosking 1, C.Ernst 1, B.Hore 1, J.Hall 1, S.Geary 1, P.Blandford 1, J.Schischka 1; Maryborough: D.Lewis 1
BEST: Strathfieldsaye: B.Slater, K.Geary, J.Moorhead, M.Gordon, B.Hore, T.Bennett; Maryborough: A.Hare, K.Lanfranchi, P.Chard, L.Hull, T.Gardam, L.Latch
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.