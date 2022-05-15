Bendigo Advertiser

Colourful traditional clothing and handicrafts stood out cheerfully on Saturday at White Hills

JS
By Julieanne Strachan
Updated May 15 2022 - 4:10am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liliana Bravo-Quiroz with her youngest daughter Amelia. Picture: JULIEANNE STRACHAN

RAINY weather did not deter the hardy souls who took to the Garden of the Future in White Hills on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JS

Julieanne Strachan

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.