Bendigo Advertiser

Greater Bendigo has recorded 27,800 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began

Peter Kennedy
By Peter Kennedy
Updated May 14 2022 - 6:18am, first published 6:02am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
COVID-19 cases drop to 254 in Greater Bendigo

GREATER Bendigo recorded another 254 cases of COVID-19 yesterday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Peter Kennedy

Peter Kennedy

Editor

Peter has worked in a variety of senior leadership roles within the local media industry across more than three decades, and enjoys being part of a team committed to keeping Bendigo up to date with the latest news and sport.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.