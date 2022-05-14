COVID-19 cases drop to 254 in Greater Bendigo

GREATER Bendigo recorded another 254 cases of COVID-19 yesterday.
There are now 1740 active cases across the municipality, and there have been 27,800 cases since the pandemic began.
Elsewhere, Buloke Shire recorded 13 new cases, Campaspe 49, Loddon 15 and Central Goldfields also 15.
There were 61 cases registered for Mount Alexander Shire and 112 cases in the Macedon Ranges.
524 people are in hospital across the state, 24 of them in an ICU unit and four people are on ventilators.
A further 22 lives were lost yesterday, all of them people aged in their 50s or older.
66.8 per cent of Victorians aged 16 and over have had three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine. 94.6 per cent of Victorians aged 12 and over have had two doses.
12,160 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded yesterday. This includes 8,410 who tested positive on a Rapid Antigen Test and 3,750 who returned a positive result on a PCR test.
15 of today's reported deaths occurred in the past week, including 11 deaths that occurred in the past two days. The brings the total number of deaths in Victoria since the pandemic began to 3,123.
There are 76,385 active cases in Victoria.
Health department data shows 19,989 PCR tests were processed yesterday. The total number of PCR tests performed in Victoria since the pandemic began is 20,762,596.
