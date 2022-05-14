A MAJOR expansion of the historic Bendigo Tramways has taken another step forward with the City of Greater Bendigo now calling for expressions of interest from contractors wanting to be part of the multi-million dollar project.
The $10.7 million overhaul is being delivered in partnership between the City of Greater Bendigo, the state government and Bendigo Heritage Attractions.
Advertisement
It's expected additional storage space and upgraded workshop equipment to restore heritage rolling stock will be central to the project, which has been years in the making.
The state government says the planned expansion will also enable Bendigo Tramways to increase the number of trams the organisation can restore, creating more jobs and importantly, generating economic activity in central Victoria.
City of Greater Bendigo Mayor Andrea Metcalf said the City would lead the delivery of the Bendigo Tramways expansion, bringing local expertise to the project that will benefit the local community and the surrounding area for years to come.
OTHER NEWS: SATURDAY SCOREBOARD - MAY 14, 2022
Minister for Transport Infrastructure and Member for Bendigo East Jacinta Allan said the expansion of Bendigo Tramways will enable the city's historic trams to be restored and preserved for future generations to enjoy.
Minister for Regional Development Mary Anne Thomas said the project would support skilled jobs in the Bendigo area and provide more opportunities for those involved to learn unique skills that can help preserve an important part of Victoria's transport history.
Trams have been a part of Bendigo's history since June, 1890.
The government says the release of the tender follows a period of community consultation and design work for the project, with a high-level concept design for the expansion presented to the community last year.
It says this has led to the design being further refined, with locals given another chance to provide their comments and input, particularly on the new storage facilities and how construction impacts can be minimised.
Works on the project are scheduled to get underway later this year.
Contractors interested in the tender can apply online at the City of Greater Bendigo's e-procure site.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.