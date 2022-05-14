WARNING: THIS VIDEO INCLUDES AUDIBLE SWEARING THAT COULD OFFEND SOME VIEWERS
A VIRAL video of hoons performing burnouts in front of the flashing lights of police cars on McCrae Street, Bendigo in the early hours of the morning has incensed local law enforcement.
Acting superintendent Troy Hargadon donned his uniform and fronted media on his day off to urge the driver and two occupants of the vehicle to hand themselves in.
The video shows a Mexican flag draped out the rear window of the vehicle and police believe the brazen stunt was likely prearranged.
Supt Int Hargadon said search warrants were being prepared and the men involved were believed to live locally. It was still being determined this afternoon whether the car was a stolen vehicle.
"At about 1.20am local police responded to a report of an unrelated incident," he said.
"On arrival at the location a gold coloured Ford Falcon sedan exited a side street and commenced doing what would be described as hoon behaviour - with wheel spins and burnouts around a marked police car that was responding to that (separate) task.
"That continued for a short time and drew a crowd from a nearby licensed premises."
The use of the Mexican flag in the footage has led police to suspect that the stunt was likely linked to an online group known as the Mexican Hoon Cartel, which posts on Facebook and other platforms.
"It's a connection to a group of people who utilise social media to promote hoon driving and that sort of behaviour," he said.
Acting Supt Hargadon said he had seen the video that has been posted online.
"It's confronting footage," he said.
"They put not only themselves but the community well and truly at risk."
Acting Supt Hargadon said police had judged the situation too dangerous for them to initiate a pursuit of the vehicle.
The footage online shows many people with their mobile phones raised and filming from the footpath on McCrae street.
He said those people filming had been at significant risk and that the golden sedan had hit and caused minor damage to a parked police vehicle at the scene.
Acting Supt Hargadon said it was unknown whether the three men had been patrons at the pub before getting into the car but CCTV had been gathered from nearby buildings which was expected to be informative.
"We have identified three males who are people of interest, in their mid to late 20s. They are three males who live in the Bendigo region. Search warrant applications have been submitted and are pending.
"We have spoken to a number of people and we are comfortable with the people we have identified."
