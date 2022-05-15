LVFNL ROUND 6: Grenfell's goalkicking spree continues for Panthers with bag of 14

MARONG full-forward Brandyn Grenfell's Loddon Valley league goalkicking spree continued on Saturday with another double-figure bag in the Panthers' 131-point thrashing of Inglewood.
Grenfell backed up his 11 from the previous week against Newbridge with 14 in the Panthers' 27.16 (178) to 7.5 (47) mauling of the Blues at Inglewood.
Just six rounds into the season, Grenfell already has 44 goals at an average of 7.3.
"He has been moving a lot better the past few weeks," Marong coach Linton Jacobs said.
"He marked everything that came his way today... even when he had three or four opponents and if he didn't then he brought it to ground and our smalls were really dangerous."
The Panthers burst out of the blocks, booting four goals in the opening 10 minutes and never looked back, with their quarter-time score of 7.5 already equal to what the Blues would end the match on.
"We came to play today, which was really pleasing," Jacobs said.
"We know Inglewood has been in good form and we saw it as a real danger game and I was just really pleased with our intensity and pressure early.
"Our defensive work was really good, which then flowed into our attacking side of the game. We hit the scoreboard early and made the most of our chances to put them on the backfoot."
As well as best-on-ground Grenfell's 14 majors, the Panthers, who are now 5-1, also had nine other players kick goals in what was a percentage-booster that moved Marong back to the top of the ladder.
Grenfell, Kyle Manley and ruckman Justin Hynes led the best for the Panthers.
Recruit Charlie McGaw kicked three of the seven goals for Inglewood, which named Luke Matheson its best player in its third loss of the season.
Some extra goalkicking practice will be on the agenda at Pyramid Hill this week after the Bulldogs' inaccuracy almost brought them undone against Mitiamo.
The unbeaten Bulldogs had 27 scoring shots to 13, but won by only four points - 5.22 (52) to 7.6 (48).
The woefully inaccurate scoreline came a week after the Bulldogs had kicked a much-straighter 31.9 against Maiden Gully YCW.
The Bulldogs scored 1.3 in the first quarter; 2.5 in the second; 2.6 in the third and 0.8 in the last, while Mitiamo lost for just the second time in its past 18 games at home.
"Mitiamo put some good pressure on us inside forward 50 and we probably lacked a bit of composure," Pyramid Hill coach Nathan Fitzpatrick said.
"It was a very contested game on the smaller ground at Mitiamo and their boys around the ball did a good job for them, but we probably kicked at goal when we didn't need to instead of giving a handball off to a runner a few too many times and sprayed a lot of shots."
After kicking 10.1 the previous week, this time Bulldogs' forward Bailey George's radar was off as he finished with 0.7.
Among the standouts for the Bulldogs was Scott Mann, who took on some extra midfield responsibility in the absence of Billy Micevski.
"Scott played a fair bit of extra on-ball time and was really good, along with Steve Gunther," Fitzpatrick said.
"Mitch Cheesman (two goals) played his first game for the year and clunked some nice marks."
For the Superoos - who had led during the final quarter - their best player was gun on-baller Lee Dale, while the side suffered an injury concern to in-form half-back Luke Lougoon (hamstring).
"I thought we defended reasonably well and put a lot of pressure on," Mitiamo coach Marcus McKern said.
"The boys battled hard... I thought we were the best side in the first half, but came out flat in the third quarter and let them back into the game and they were able to get their running game going.
"I thought Jack Vinnicombe, who had the job on Bailey George, played really well, big Dan Mowat on Braidy Dickens did well and Lee Dale was by far our best player through the midfield."
A week is a long time in football - just ask Maiden Gully YCW.
Seven days after the club copped the biggest loss in its LVFNL history by 179 points, the Eagles bounced back to win their first game of the season in an upset over Calivil United.
The Eagles prevailed by 14 points, 13.12 (90) to 11.10 (76), at Calivil against a Demons' side that was coming off a win over Bridgewater the previous week.
"It was great to go into the rooms after the game and see a smile on everyone's face and sing the song instead of dragging our feet in," said Eagles coach Wayne Mitrovic, who kicked four goals.
"Hopefully, it will give the boys a bit of confidence moving forward for the rest of the year.
"The effort of the boys was great today and it was good to get some reward."
Maiden Gully YCW got the jump on the Demons to lead by 19 points at quarter-time, with the Eagles' result meaning all nine teams now have at least one win.
The Eagles were best served by midfielder Jessi Lampi, defender Hamish McCartney and ruckman Chris Howgate, while key forward Jason Butty also kicked four goals.
The Demons - who were celebrating 2017 premiership player Jordan Jea's 200th club game - named Phil Ryan best, while in-form assistant coach Jacob Greenwood kicked four goals.
Bears Lagoon-Serpentine led at every change against Newbridge on the way to its second win of the season.
Led by a five-goal haul from first-year coach Justin Laird, who was also best-on-ground, the Bears defeated the Maroons 9.14 (68) to 7.6 (48) at Serpentine.
"It was a good solid performance by the boys today," Laird said.
"We were able to keep our noses in front throughout the game; they challenged us during the third quarter and came hard, but we were able to sustain it and get away in the last quarter."
As well as Laird dominating in his midfield/forward role, Charlie Gadsden was given a pivotal job on Newbridge's reigning Harding medallist Harry Whittle (two goals) to be second best, while Ryan Prendergast at centre half-back was also a key pillar for the winners.
"Both sides went into the game sitting 1-3, so we knew it was going to be a hard contest and that's what it was and, fortunately, for us we were able to come away with the result," Laird said.
The Maroons had Whittle, forward Chris Dixon and Caleb Sanders each kick two goals.
The better players for the Maroons were headed by Mitch Hocking, Logan Dixon and Tom Hobson.
Pyramid Hill 1.3 3.8 5.14 5.22 (52)
Mitiamo 2.1 5.4 5.5 7.6 (48)
GOALS: Pyramid Hill: S.Mann 1, S.Gunther 1, N.Catherwood 1; Mitiamo: M.I'Anson 2, B.Bisset 1, R.Wellington 1, B.Baines 1, L.Dale 1, C.Nicholson 1
BEST: Pyramid Hill: S.Gunther, S.Mann, N.Catherwood, B.Dalton, J.Arratta; Mitiamo: L.Dale, J.Vinnicombe, D.Thomas, L.Twigg, B.Perry, D.Mowat
Marong 7.5 11.9 17.11 27.16 (178)
Inglewood 0.2 3.3 5.5 7.5 (47)
GOALS: Marong: B.Grenfell 14, A.Pappin 3, N.Devanny 2, R.Taylor 2, T.Thach 1, K.Newton 1, J.Gadsden 1, J.Ede 1, C.Jacobs 1, J.McCaig 1; Inglewood C.McGaw 3, T.Kendal 1, B.Cotchett 1, A.Lowe 1
BEST: Marong: B.Grenfell, K.Manley, J.Hynes, C.Fleming, D.Johnstone, J.McCaig; Inglewood: L.Matheson, B.Cotchett, C.Ingham, C.Wright, N.Angelino, C.McGaw
B/L Serpentine 2.5 5.6 7.13 9.14 (68)
Newbridge 1.3 3.4 6.5 7.6 (48)
GOALS: B/L Serpentine: J.Laird 5, J.Bailey 1, R.Maher 1, J.Taig 1, B.Roy-Clements 1; Newbridge: H.Whittle 2, C.Sanders 2, C.Dixon 2, J.Formosa 1
BEST: B/L Serpentine: J.Laird, C.Gadsden, R.Prendergast, K.Paxton, J.Bailey, J.Walsh; Newbridge: M.Hocking, L.Dixon, T.Hobson, D.Lloyd, C.Grant, T.McLeod
MGYCW 6.3 7.6 9.7 13.12 (90)
Calivil United 3.2 6.6 8.9 11.10 (76)
GOALS: MGYCW: W.Mitrovic 4, M.Dean 2, C.Howgate 1, J.Dwyer 1, C.Walsh 1; Calivil United: J.Greenwood 4, J.Burns 2, J.Lawry 2, A.Daniels 1, B.Rogers 1, E.Ritchie 1
BEST: MGYCW: J.Lampi, H.McCartney, C.Howgate, C.Angove, S.Turner, W.Anderson; Calivil United: P.Ryan, B.Daley, N.McPherson, J.Greenwood, J.Lawry, M.Deering
