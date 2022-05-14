COVID-19 cases on Saturday

GREATER Bendigo has recorded another 274 COVID-19 cases overnight.
It's been a hard 24 hours for the state, with 22 lives lost in the past 24 hours to the virus.
There have been 12,150 new infections detected across Victoria.
The new infections were detected from 8,410 at-home rapid antigen tests and 3750 laboratory-run PCR tests.
A total of 524 people are in hospital with COVID-19, 24 of whom are in intensive care and four are on ventilators.
It comes as Greater Bendigo saw a further 304 coronavirus cases on Friday, taking the city's active cases to 1703.
The statistic cause Bendigo Health to ensure Bendigo residents are up to date with the vaccinations.
Elsewhere, Central Goldfields registered 15 cases overnight, Campaspe Shire 49, Mount Alexander 61, Macedon Ranges 112 and Loddon Shire had 15 new cases.
Buloke Shire reported 13 new cases and Gannawarra Shire, in the region's north had 17 cases.
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
