Jostle for positions in HDFNL netball

THE tightest HDFNL A-grade season on record will toss up another round of intriguing match-ups.
Only one win separates Heathcote (2-3) in fourth spot and North Bendigo in ninth, with all teams having registered at least one victory.
North Bendigo (1-4) was the last team to open their account last week with a 40-37 win over Leitchville-Gunbower (1-4).
Back on their home court at Atkins Street, the Bulldogs will endeavour to make it back-to-back victories against Huntly (2-2), which will be eager to rebound after a loss to Mount Pleasant (3-1).
Colbinabbin (2-3) bounced back to the winner's list with a narrow two-goal win over Heathcote and will look to make it two straight against Leitchville-Gunbower.
Third-placed Mount Pleasant will be chasing a fourth straight win when it hosts a tough Lockington-Bamawm United, while Heathcote is the latest team to challenge the might of undefeated Elmore, which defeated White Hills last week 62-55 to move to 5-0.
The Demons have a bye this week.
Calivil United will put its unblemished 2022 record to the test in a showdown against fellow premiership aspirant Maiden Gully YCW.
The Demons made it three straight wins with a come from behind two-goal win over Bridgewater last Saturday, a week after fighting their way to another stirring win over fellow powerhouse Mitiamo.
Also playing their third game, Maiden Gully YCW looked sharp in a big win over Pyramid Hill, excellent preparation for a tough three weekends ahead against a trio of likely finals rivals.
At Serpentine, the Bears will be chasing their first win since returning to A-grade when they clash with Newbridge.
The Maroons (0-3) are also without a win and will be eager to get their first win on the board after a competitive showing in a 55-31 loss to top side Marong last week.
Fresh from a bye, Mitiamo (2-1-1) hosts Pyramid Hill.
Bears Lagoon-Serpentine (0-4) is coming off a bye.
At Mitiamo, the Superoos are returning to action for the first time since their narrow loss against Calivil on April 30.
Last year's minor premiers clash with Pyramid Hill, which dropped to 1-3 after a loss to Maiden Gully YCW.
Bridgewater has a bye.
