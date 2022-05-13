Bendigo Advertiser

Bendigo internet sensation Cheezel the cat's lifestyle further explained as beloved house cat

JS
By Julieanne Strachan
Updated May 13 2022 - 4:35am, first published 12:53am
At home: Cheezel the cat on his electric blanket. Picture: supplied

THE unofficial mascot of the Bendigo Cinema - now identified as Cheezel the cat - has taken the voluntary role of on-again off-again greeter for theatre goers.

