The BestWool/BestLamb and BetterBeef Conference is back on in Bendigo to help sheep and beef producers improve their productivity.
The 2022 conference will run as a single day event and will highlight industry research and developments which can be applied on-farm.
The conference will explore everyday challenges facing today's sheep and beef producers and will present new and exciting opportunities, information and learnings.
The conference will be held on Thursday, June 16 at the Bendigo Exhibition Centre from 7.30am to 4pm.
Featuring three keynote speakers, and 12 specialised speakers/demonstrations, the conference will cover relevant and up to date topics.
Highlights include:
A dinner will be held the evening prior to the conference (Wednesday, June 15) at the All Seasons Hotel Bendigo
Tickets for the dinner are $75, which includes two-course meal and a guest speaker.
Conference tickets are $99 for an early bird ticket until May 31. After that date, tickets will be $130.
Tickets provide full access to the conference, featuring three keynote speakers and a choice of four of the 12 specialised speakers/demonstrations. Morning tea, lunch and afternoon tea is included.
Purchase tickets online via Eventbrite only. No tickets for the conference or dinner will be available on the day.
