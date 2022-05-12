BFNL netball: Roos prepared for unknown at Castlemaine

In other round six games, Strathfieldsaye (1-4) will look to get its season back on track against Maryborough (2-3), which will be chasing back-to-back wins for the first time since rounds 11 and 12 of the 2017 season, Kyneton (1-3-1) hosts Golden Square (0-5), and Gisborne clashes with South Bendigo.