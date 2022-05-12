Bendigo Advertiser

BFNL netball: Roos prepared for unknown at Castlemaine

By Kieran Iles
Updated May 12 2022 - 10:34pm, first published 10:30pm
Kangaroo Flat's Milly Wicks in action against Sandhurst. Picture: ADAM BOURKE

KANGAROO Flat coach Jayden Cowling says he is not sure what to expect from Castlemaine's line-up in Saturday's clash at Camp Reserve, but insists his side will be prepared for any scenario.

