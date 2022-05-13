UPDATED:
BENDIGO has recorded 304 further cases of COVID-19 overnight, taking the city's active cases to 1703. There have been 27, 549 cases of COVID-19 in the city since the pandemic began in March 2020.
Elsewhere, Central Goldfields registered 26 cases, Campaspe Shire 69, Mount Alexander 52, Macedon Ranges 136 and Loddon Shire had 14 new cases.
Buloke Shire reported eight new cases and Gannawarra Shire, in the region's north had 18 cases.
EARLIER
Victoria has recorded 13,181 new cases of COVID-19.
The new data come after the state saw five consecutive days of increasing daily cases from May 7 to 11.
Monday saw cases top 12,000 before they reached 13,000 on Tuesday and 14,333 on Wednesday.
The cases recorded on Thursday take the active case numbers in Victoria to 73,727.
There are 491 people in the state's hospitals with COVID-19, 25 of them in ICU and six on ventilators.
A further 18 lives have been lost.
Fog hands over region along with threat of showers
Friday is here.
And so is the news. But first the weather.
Fog is expected to hang over Bendigo this morning before a top of 19 degrees on Friday.
We've had more than 4mm in the past 24 hours, and showers are expected across the Bendigo region again today, along with light winds.
Closer to the Great Dividing Range, Kyneton will get to 17 with patchy fog and a 40 per cent chance of showers.
In Castlemaine, patchy fog and showers are also expected with a top of 18.
North of Bendigo, Echuca will reach 20 degrees with a slight chance of late afternoon showers.
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
